Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss – Mississippi University for Women’s Student Nurses Association received the 2017 Nightingale School of the Year Scholarship at the Mississippi Association of Student Nurses (MASN) annual convention recently held in Biloxi.

The annual Nightingale Awards honor outstanding nurses and health care professionals, as well as organizations that have made a special effort to excel in healthcare. The $2,500 scholarship was awarded to the school of nursing that exemplifies a positive image of nursing through community service and school spirit.

“As an SNA faculty adviser, I was delighted to hear The W had won the award. Our student organization is very much involved in community service projects, leadership opportunities and promoting our university. I am so proud of their accomplishments. They have all worked hard for the recognition,” said Gladys Mooneyham, instructor of nursing in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program.

The scholarship will be used to promote the purpose of the student organization: influence health care, nursing education and aid in the development of students' professional role.

Student organizations throughout the state competed for the award and were required to submit a PowerPoint presentation with pictures and videos displaying the events they took part in.



In addition to receiving the award, four junior nursing students were elected to serve on the state board of MASN.

Drew Fowlkes--chairperson of school presidents

Deanna Lockett--chairperson of fundraising/break through to nursing

Anna Littlejohn and Savanna Bell--nominating and elections

“Our goal is to help each student learn and grow professionally. That is why leadership, professionalism and community service are vital elements of the nursing program,” Mooneyham added.

The W’s nursing program has produced outstanding graduates who have historically achieved high pass rates on national exams, licensure exams and certification exams. Students and graduates have received numerous local, state and national awards and recognition including the National Spirit of Nursing Award, the National Pfizer Advanced Nurse Practitioner Award for exceptional contributions to health care and the National Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Educator Award.



For more information about The W’s nursing program, visit http://www.muw.edu/nhs.

