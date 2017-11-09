Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- “Juxtapose,” an exhibition showcasing the artwork of five graduating art majors, will be featured at the Mississippi University for Women Galleries Nov. 8-22.

The artists are Allyson Flood, Desarea Guyton, Abby Huss, Allison Jones and Kevin McKinstry, who are applying for graduation with a bachelor of fine arts. The opening reception will be held Friday, Nov. 17 from 5– 7 p.m.

Flood is from Elgin, Ill., and a graduate of South Elgin High School. Her area of study is graphic design, especially typography and logo design.

Guyton is a native of West and attended Ethel Attendance Center in McCool. Like Flood, her area of study is graphic design. She is an illustrator at heart, with many of her images exploring stereotypes and culture of African-American people. Her subjects, mostly women, reflect serious social messages that are playfully depicted.

Originally from Moline, Ill., Huss graduated from Sulligent High School in Sulligent, Ala. Another graphic designer, Huss plans to move to the east coast and will look for a career at a design firm. Her artwork focuses on explorations of color relationships.

Jones is from Meridian and graduated from Northeast Lauderdale High School. She earned an associates’ degree in graphic design from Meridian Community College before transferring to The W. Here she is pursuing a BFA in art education and will graduate in May after her teacher internship this spring semester. Jones’ artwork emphasizes her interest in story-telling.

Kevin McKinstry, originally from Sauk Village, Ill., graduated from Columbus High School. He initially planned to go into aerospace engineering, but switched to ceramics after his first class in the department of art and design. McKinstry ultimately plans to pursue an MFA in ceramics in order to teach at the university level. His works are focused on simple forms that have an organic feeling to the touch.

The Mississippi University for Women Galleries are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, following the academic schedule. The Galleries are located in Summer Hall on The W campus and are free and open to the public. For more information, please call (662) 329-7431 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Nov. 7, 2017