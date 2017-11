COLUMBUS, Miss. – Students will get to see local government in action on the campus of Mississippi University for Women Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

The regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Columbus will be held in the Gail P. Gunter Multi-Purpose Room of the recently renovated Fant Memorial Library. The W’s Student Government Association is hosting the meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting agenda can be found at http://www.columbusms.org/agenda/.

Nov. 3, 2017