Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss.— Events in Mississippi University for Women's fall Forum Series hosted by the Gordy Honors College will focus on global travel and cross-cultural awareness.

L. Patricia Ice, the featured speaker Thursday, Nov. 2, will discuss her years living abroad for service. After two years as a Peace Corps English teacher in Benin, she taught English in the Philippines, Haiti and Honduras before returning to the United States to begin her career as an immigration lawyer. She is currently legal director for the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance.

On Thursday Nov. 16, Dr. Seetha Srinivasan, director emeritus of the University Press of Mississippi, will present “Fault Lines: Living in Two Cultures,” discussing the challenges, frustrations and rewards of becoming part of the American mainstream while retaining one’s ethnic identity. A native of India, Srinivasan has lived in the United States since 1967.

All presentations are free and open to the community and begin at 6 p.m. in Nissan Auditorium. For more information, contact Kim Whitehead, director of the Honors College, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , (662) 241-6850, or visit http://www.muw.edu/honors/forum.

Nov. 1, 2017