Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – The Art in Autumn Auction, a tradition of the Mississippi University for Women Department of Art and Design, will be held Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held in Summer Hall on The W campus, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a silent auction of donated student artwork. The live auction, which follows, features work by art faculty, art alumni and other professional artists. Shawn Dickey, chair of the department, will serve as the auctioneer.

This year, the art faculty will partner with Rho chapter of Kappa Pi, the student art organization that normally hosts the auction. This new partnership demonstrates the commitment of the faculty to its majors.

Each year, the proceeds of the auction help a charitable cause related to art education or production. In the past, Kappa Pi has raised funds to purchase much needed supplies for area high school art programs, for example. This year, the auction will help the Department of Art and Design replace outdated and damaged classroom furnishings, some of which date to MSCW days.

Dickey said, “It is our hope that we can begin to outfit our studios with furniture with these funds—creating a stronger sense of unity and pride in the department.”

“We are excited for the auction this year!,” said Jessica Wallace, this year’s Kappa Pi president, “I look forward to working with the faculty for this important cause, and I really look forward to the auction every year to buy affordable art.”

The Art in Autumn Auction is open to the public. For further information, please contact Jonathan Cumberland at (662) 329-7343 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Oct. 31, 2017

