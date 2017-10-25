Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- Mississippi University for Women will give the academic community an opportunity to learn about the research interests of senior faculty members at the Provost’s Senior Faculty Symposium Thursday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. in Stringer Auditorium, Summer Hall.

Five faculty members at The W will introduce research in a 10-minute presentation and a question and answer period.

The presenters are as follows:

Dr. Dorothy Berglund, associate professor, Department of Psychology and Family Studies

Dr. Beverly Joyce, professor, Department of Art and Design

Dr. Hortencia Kayser, professor, Department of Speech-Language Pathology

Dr. Youn Mi Lee, associate professor, Department of Psychology and Family Studies

Dr. Maria Scott, associate professor and chair, Department of Associate Nursing

The Provost’s Faculty Symposium series began in 2014 to foster faculty research, initially to support the research of junior faculty members. In 2016, the provost added a fall symposium dedicated to research by senior faculty. That same academic year, research by Fant Memorial Library staff began to be included in this series.

The Symposium is organized by a committee comprised of faculty from each university college and an at-large representative. The committee members work with their respective deans, who determine the selection of presenters.

The committee members for this year’s Provost’s Faculty Symposium series are as follows:

Ashley Chisolm, Esq. (College of Business and Professional Studies)

Dr. Lorraine Gaddis (College of Nursing and Health Sciences)

Dr. Beverly Joyce (College of Arts, Sciences, and Education)

Dr. Amber Handy (Connie & Tom Kossen Center for Teaching and Learning)

