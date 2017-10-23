Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – The Mississippi University for Women Alumni Association is pleased to announce that Addison Holland of Laurel is the 2017 recipient of the Culinary Arts Advisory Board Scholarship.

Holland developed a love of cooking as a child when she would assist her aunt with the preparations for holiday, birthday and special-occasion meals. From her aunt, Holland said she “developed a deeper understanding of what it actually takes to become a skilled chef.”

“Attending The W has always been a dream of mine. My goal is to own a gourmet restaurant and pastry shop,” Holland said.

The Culinary Arts Advisory Board Scholarship has been endowed since 2012, and is available to a full time enrolled freshman or sophomore majoring in culinary arts. In addition to meeting specific criteria, applicants are required to submit a 250-word essay explaining their qualifications to receive the scholarship and their career goals.

To make a tax deductible contribution to the Culinary Arts Advisory Board Scholarship, contact the MUW Foundation at (662) 329-1748 or visit give.muw.edu.

The MUWAA exists to support and promote the mission of The W while providing alumni engagement opportunities. Any former student who has completed at least 12 semester hours at the University and who has made an annual contribution to the MUW Foundation is an active member eligible to vote and hold office for the year. For more information, visit the Mississippi University for Women Alumni Association at longblueline.muw.edu.