Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – The Department of Theatre at Mississippi University for Women will present Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” October 26th, 27th and 28th, at 7:30 p.m., in Cromwell Theatre.

“Silent Sky” follows the story of Henrietta Leavitt, who along with colleagues Annie Jump Cannon and Williamina Fleming, made incredible discoveries in the field of astronomy while working under renowned physicist Edward Pickering at Harvard in the late 1800 to early 1900s. It was many years before the women received full recognition for their contributions.

Director Lee Crouse said, “The women were tasked with analyzing photographic data collected from Harvard’s refractor telescope (the women were not allowed to use the telescope) and charting the skies. The play is not all about science. The playwright, Gunderson, also blends elements of romance, faith and comedy to create a beautiful story.”

Cast members include Abigail McCreary of Brandon; Alysann Simpson of Gordo, Ala.; Robert Williams II of Biloxi; Elizabeth Wiggins of Senatobia; and Kelsey Damms of Starkville.

The production team includes theatre faculty members David Carter, scenic and lighting designer and producer; Peppy Biddy, production consultant; and Dustin Gibson, assistant technical director. Guest artist Sara Scott is the costume, hair and makeup designer.

Additional production staff includes Louis Codling as stage manager; Ashley Vinson as assistant stage manager; Courtney Thompson as properties mistress; Miriah Stacy as light board operator; and Rachel Willis as sound board operator.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. The show will run 1 hour 40 minutes including a 10-minute intermission.

Cromwell Theatre is located at the corner of 10th Street and Sixth Avenue South.

Oct. 16, 2017