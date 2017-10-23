Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – October is National Dyslexia Awareness Month and the Speech & Hearing Center at Mississippi University for Women is working year round to provide awareness and screening opportunities.

Dyslexia is a common reason why children struggle with spelling, writing and reading, according to the International Dyslexia Association, which defines dyslexia as a specific learning disability that is neurobiological and characterized by difficulties with accurate word recognition and spelling.

“Dyslexia occurs in one of five individuals and it’s likely that someone we know is affected by this common learning disability,” said Lynn Hanson, speech-language pathologist and graduate practicum coordinator at The W.

Early signs of dyslexia include delayed speech, chronic ear infections, mixing up sounds and syllables in long words and difficulty learning to tie shoes. For school-age children, signs include letter or number reversals past first grade, trouble memorizing multiplication tables and slow, non-automatic handwriting that is difficult to read.

To help identify dyslexia, Hanson recommend watching the video, "Dyslexia: Symptoms and Solutions" at www.brightsolutions.us. For a personal consultation, Hanson encourages parents and other family members to contact the MUW Speech & Hearing Center. During a phone consultation, warning signs and symptoms of dyslexia can be discussed to determine if a dyslexia evaluation or some other type of evaluation is needed. The phone consultation is free of charge.

The MUW Speech & Hearing Center offers evidence-based intervention and evaluations for both children and adults with dyslexia. Clients are scheduled for at least two 45-minute sessions per week.

For parents of children with dyslexia, she recommends involvement in their learning and to learn from trusted sources such as the International Dyslexia Association.

“Parents will have to take an active role in monitoring what and how their child is learning. It is beneficial to develop a positive partnership with teachers as opposed to an adversarial relationship,” Hanson said. “I suggest they find ways to allow their children to display their talents and strengths to relieve some of the anxiety and stress associated with school work.”

Hanson also emphasized the importance of building an individual’s self-esteem.

For more information about dyslexia testing and treatment, contact The W’s Speech & Hearing Center at (662) 329-7270.

