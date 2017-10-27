Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss.— Mississippi University Women’s Jennifer Box has been selected to be a co-presenter at the 50th Annual College Reading and Learning Association Conference in Pittsburgh, Pa., Friday, Nov. 3.

For the interactive presentation titled, “Bridging the Cognitive & Non-Cognitive: Academic Probation and Student Success,” Box, student success specialist, alongside Jane Denison-Furness, assistant professor of English and developmental literacy coordinator at Central Oregon Community College, will discuss how the learning processes of students are impacted when their basic and psychological needs are not met.

“I’m honored to be chosen to present. I am very passionate about this topic and am excited to share what I’ve learned,” said Box. “The Student Success Center’s short-term goal is for the students to return to academic good standing; the long-term goal is for the students to graduate from The W. We are constantly researching and implementing best practices by which to facilitate the academic growth of students.”

Box and Furness will provide student-oriented professionals with exercises, activities and resources they can immediately implement to understand how students learn, recognize unmet needs of students and apply coping mechanisms for that work for individual students.

“It’s important that we as professionals understand the learning process and that we share that information with our students in means accessible to them. I believe that once they understand how these affective factors can impede their success, they can choose to seek assistance in working through them and/or move past them allowing them to focus on their academic success and achieve their career goals,” explained Box.

CRLA is a group of student-oriented professionals active in the fields of reading, learning assistance, developmental education, tutoring and mentoring at the college/adult level. CRLA’s overall purpose is to provide a forum for the interchange of ideas, methods and information to improve student learning and to facilitate the professional growth of its members.

