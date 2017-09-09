Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss.—Having graduated a record number of students in 2016-17, Mississippi University for Women is reporting an enrollment of 2,796, the second-highest fall enrollment for The W since 1998.

The university has seen a continued growth in health-related fields, including nursing, speech-language pathology, health and kinesiology and healthcare management. Approximately 53 percent of the student body is enrolled in a health-related area.

MUW President Jim Borsig said, “The W’s met its fall 2017 enrollment goal and I want to thank our recruiters, along with our faculty and staff for the improvement in student retention and graduation. The W more than replaced last year’s record-setting 882 graduates. The difference between fall 2016 and fall 2017 is an expected fluctuation in dual enrollment.” The university’s overall enrollment number is down 160 from the previous year.

Borsig said the university also continues to emphasize academic excellence and personalized instruction. The W consistently ranks among the top 20 southern public regional universities in annual surveys by U.S. News & World Report.

The W maintains a 14 to 1 faculty-student ratio in colleges that include Arts, Sciences and Education; Business and Professional Studies; and Nursing and Health Sciences. More than 30 percent of students are 25 or older. Some 80 percent of students are female, and 20 percent are male.

Among other student characteristics:

84 percent are from Mississippi, representing 76 counties

35 percent are African-American

Student enrollment represents 30 different states

