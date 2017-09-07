Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new walking path at Mississippi University for Women was held today at noon next to Cochran Hall.

The Passport to Wellness initiative, which also encompasses the MUW Walking Path, is now extended into its fourth year. The $163,348 grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation also was announced at the meeting of the Passport to Wellness Advisory Board.

“Our fourth year of programming will continue to address unhealthy lifestyle choices and work toward a healthier campus and community. We have some great events planned to get students, employees and the community excited about embracing a healthier lifestyle,” said April Barlow, interim associate director of the Office of Outreach & Innovation.

The mile-long track is complete with a concrete walkway, location markers, solar crosswalk lighting markers and surface coating.

Passport to Wellness addresses the problem of unhealthy lifestyle choices relating to diet and physical activity through education and action programming. The project operates within Columbus/Lowndes County and specifically develops programs to serve the residents of this community.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation is committed to supporting Mississippi's universities and colleges in implementing healthy eating and exercise initiatives that extend from the campus to the local communities and schools. Learn more about the work of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation at www.healthiermississippi.org.

Sept. 7, 2017

Contact: Anika Mitchell Perkins

(662) 329-7124

