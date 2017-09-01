Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- David Carter, chair of the Department of Theatre at Mississippi University for Women, will discuss the creative process of designing theatrical sets Thursday, Sept. 7 at 12:30 p.m. in Summer Hall.

Carter’s gallery talk is in conjunction with “From Page to Stage: The Art of Set Design” exhibition, which he curated.

The exhibition shows the process of set design from concept to finished product. “Designers are creative problem-solvers. The goal of the designer is to make an idea tangible and to do so in a way that is both functional and intrinsically artistic,” said Carter.

Carter holds a degree in scene design from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and has been designing sets at The W since 2002. His designs for two of The W’s theatre productions, “On the Verge” and “Lysistrata,” are the focus of this exhibition. The creative process from initial sketches to finished models of set designs in the exhibition demonstrate the collaboration of the set designer with the director as both interpret the literary script.

“From Page to Stage: The Art of Set Design” will be on view at the Mississippi University for Women Galleries until Monday, Sept. 18th. The Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

