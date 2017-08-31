Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Alexei Harrison has been named director of the Culinary Arts Institute at Mississippi University for Women.

“The W’s Culinary Arts Institute has a 20-year history of providing high-quality learning opportunities for aspiring culinary professionals. We are incredibly fortunate to have found someone in Chef Alexei who is so ideally suited to continue this tradition,” said Scott Tollison, dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies. “She brings a unique blend of leadership, industry experience and demonstrated instructional excellence. I cannot wait to see these characteristics brought to bear on behalf of our students.”

Since 2011, Harrison has been an instructor for The W’s bachelor of applied science in culinary arts at Hinds Community College in Jackson. She brings more than 10 years of culinary instructional experience alongside the knowledge of student recruitment and program development. Harrison is active in facilitating and judging Distributive Education Clubs of America and SkillsUSA competitions at the state and national levels.

Harrison was announced as director for the Culinary Arts Institute at the university’s annual fall convocation and started as director Aug. 1.

“It is an honor to have been chosen as the newest director of The W’s Culinary Arts Institute. We are entering our 20th year of culinary excellence in education, not only for the state of Mississippi but nationwide,” said Harrison.

Harrison holds a master of science in hotel, restaurant and meeting management from the University of Alabama. She earned her bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from The W in 2003.

