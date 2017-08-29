Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – The Columbus Municipal School District and Mississippi University for Women announced a partnership that will allow the university to use the Columbus High School Baseball Field to showcase The W’s new baseball program.

Dr. Philip W. V. Hickman, superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District, and Dr. Jim Borsig, president of The W, signed the lease agreement today [Aug. 29] after a thorough review by state and local educational authorities.

Dr. Hickman said, “The CMSD team is very excited to partner with such a prestigious university in this endeavor. Through positive partnerships and sharing of resources, communities often flourish. This is definitely a win-win situation for CMSD, MUW and the city of Columbus.”

Dr. Borsig added, “We value our relationships with our community partners, and we’re delighted

to collaborate with CMSD. This partnership demonstrates the commitment of both entities to provide a high-quality facility for students.”

Details of the agreement include:

• Use of the Columbus High School baseball facilities for a five-week fall season and 19-week spring season

• Hosting seven home dates at the facility in the spring

• The University will assist the High School with facility improvements including new bullpens, a new outfield fence and playing surface upgrades

• Concessions for home games will operated by Columbus High School

Jason Trufant, W athletic director, said, “This is a tremendous opportunity for our new baseball program to showcase their talents at a quality playing facility here in Columbus.

“A special thank you to Dr. Hickman, Deputy Superintendent Craig Shannon, CMSD Athletic Director Sammy Smith, CHS Head Baseball Coach Lee Davis and the entire Columbus High School community for entering into this partnership. We are very excited for the future.”

The 2017-2018 Owls Athletics’ schedule is available at www.owlsathletics.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 29, 2017

Contact: Anika Mitchell Perkins

(662) 329-7124

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.