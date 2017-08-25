Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – In addition to welcoming new students this year, The W is also welcoming several new faculty members.

Among the fresh faces in the College of Arts, Sciences, & Education:

Dr. John Adams, visiting instructor, who most recently served as an instructor of psychology at the University of Alabama. Adams holds both a doctorate in social psychology and a master’s degree in social psychology from the University of Alabama. He completed his bachelor’s degree in psychology from George Washington University.

Leigh Todd, visiting instructor, served as the principal for Aberdeen Elementary School since 2013. She earned her master’s degree in gifted education and bachelor’s degree from The W. She also holds an education specialist in educational leadership from Mississippi State University.

Zelda Wilmoth comes to The W from Starkville Academy where she served as a kindergarten teacher. She will serve as Jumpstart coordinator and instructor. Wilmoth earned her master’s degree in elementary education from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Evangel University.

Faculty joining the College of Business & Professional Studies:

Dr. Linda McNeely, assistant professor, was a visiting assistant professor of management and visiting lecturer of marketing at the University of Tampa. McNeely holds a doctorate in international business from the International School Management, a master’s degree in business administration from Butler University and a bachelor’s of economics degree from the University of Illinois.

Alexei Harrison who was recently named the director of the Culinary Arts Institute participated in the new faculty orientation.

The new faculty in the College of Nursing & Health Sciences:

Tiffany Bowman, instructor in speech-language pathology, comes from Ruston, La., where she was the speech-language pathologist for Building Futures Pediatric Therapy. Bowman earned a master of science in speech-language pathology and a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders from the University of Alabama.

Elizabeth Fountain, instructor in the BSN program, has served as an adult nurse practitioner for Gastroenterology Associates of Columbus since 2013. She earned her master of science in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and holds a bachelor’s of science in nursing from The W.

Dr. Hortencia Kayser, professor in speech-language pathology, was teaching as an adjunct instructor at Delta State University before joining The W. Kayser holds a doctorate of philosophy from New Mexico State University. She also earned a master’s degree in speech and hearing and a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing from the University of Arizona.

Stephanie Kelley, instructor in speech-language pathology, has served as the speech-language pathologist for the Lowndes County School District since 2009. Kelley earned both her master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from The W in speech-language pathology.

Brandi Lambert, part-time instructor in graduate nursing, previously served as a full-time nurse practitioner for the Faith Family Clinic since 2007. Lambert holds a doctorate of nursing practice and a master’s degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University. She earned her bachelor’s degree of health sciences from Baptist College of Health Science.

Amber Shaw, BSN instructor, has served as the industrial nurse for Steel Dynamics Incorporated since 2015. She earned her masters of applied science in nursing-nurse educator from Nebraska Methodist College.

Hannah Sumerford, BSN instructor, holds a master’s degree of nursing education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She earned her bachelors of science in nursing from The W.

Dr. Ashley White, assistant professor in H&K, has served as a special project officer for the Mississippi State Department of Health since 2016. She earned her doctorate of philosophy from the University of Alabama. She also holds a master’s degree of public health and bachelor’s degree of science from Jackson State university.

The W also welcomes Hillary Richardson, who comes from Mississippi State University, where she served as an assistant professor. Richardson, assistant professor, will serve as coordinator of undergraduate research and information literacy. She has a master’s degree in English from the University of Mississippi and a bachelor’s degree in English from Millsaps College.

