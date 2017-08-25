Social Media

Columbus, Miss.— POUND, Zumba Beats and Deep Stretch are among the classes being offered this fall at the Stark Recreation Center at Mississippi University for Women.

To jump start a healthy semester, The W’s campus recreation will present RecFitness Kickoff to preview the semester’s fitness opportunities Monday August 28 at 5:30 p.m.

“Our instructors are super excited to present and lead everyone in selected class demos. Our goal is to encourage, engage and inspire participates to keep moving through fitness, “ said Marion McEwen, wellness coordinator for the Office of Campus Recreation.

The recreation center will offer a host of classes for every skill level and desired pace of exercise. Pulse Pointe Barre, POUND, Zumba Beats, Dance fitness with Abbey and Deep Stretch are among some of the classes being offered.

Following the kickoff, DJBluBoi will keep guest motivated and entertained for Hiit Hop Live. The session consists of one-hour high intensity cardio training with live a live music.

To view a detailed listing of fitness opportunities for the fall, visit: www.muw.edu/recreation .

McEwen also invites anyone has questions or is interested in the class to contact her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (662) 241- 7497.

