Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – “Viewers’ Choice,” an exhibition curated by The W community, is now on view in the Mississippi University for Women Galleries.

Thirty-six faculty, staff and administration voted on which work from the university permanent collection to include in the exhibition. Dr. Beverly Joyce, Galleries director, will give a gallery talk about the exhibition Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 12:30 p.m.

“The purpose of the exhibition was to give us a chance to showcase some work that had not been shown in a long time and also to engage our colleagues across campus in a fun show for the beginning of the academic year,” said Joyce.

A general call for participation went out last spring. Those responding were asked to vote on their 10 favorite works from a pool of 55 images. None of the participants were given titles or artists’ names; their selections were based on aesthetic preference only.

Artworks that received at least five votes are included in this exhibition, each with a listing of who voted for the work with the exception of the top six most popular. Dr. Joyce will reveal the most popular work during her gallery talk. Exhibition viewers can still vote for their favorite artwork in the exhibition by placing stickers, provided by the Galleries, on special placards beside each work.

Viewers’ Choice will remain on view until Friday, Sept. 29. The Galleries are located in Summer Hall and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 24, 2017