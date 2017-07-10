Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss.—The W Athletics is announcing its acceptance into the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. The Association’s decision was officially announced today [June 23].

A national organization, USCAA focuses primarily on smaller colleges, providing opportunities for athletic competition and recognition at both regional and national levels. More than 80 institutions nationwide are members. http://theuscaa.com/members/index

“This is a great testament to the hard work that our athletic staff has done in building a new program at The W, and it is an honor to be a member of a national organization whose emphasis, like ours, is on the development of the whole student,” said President Jim Borsig.

The W currently is fielding two women’s and two men’s sports, including soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball. Athletics has announced rosters for all sports, with competition beginning this fall.

“Becoming a member of the USCAA is a tremendous honor and we look forward to becoming a positive contributor in all facets,” said Athletic Director Jason Trufant. “This organization has a proven history of enhancing overall student-athlete experience through its sport championships and student-athlete recognition awards. We are very grateful to the USCAA staff and board of directors for approving our membership, and we look forward to building a great relationship with all member institutions.”

The W is also pursuing membership in NCAA Division III athletics, with the exploratory phase of membership beginning Sept. 1. Dual membership is permitted.

