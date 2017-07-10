Social Media

JACKSON, Miss – Cali Edwards of Athens and Yesenia Gonzalez of Pontotoc, juniors at Mississippi University for Women, were recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP).

Edwards is the daughter of Marcus and Lawanda Travis of Athens. Gonzalez is the daughter of Faustino and Zenaida Gonzalez of Pontotoc.

Created in 2007, MRPSP identifies college sophomores and juniors who demonstrate the necessary commitment and academic achievement to become competent, well-trained rural primary care physicians in our state. The program offers undergraduate academic enrichment and a clinical experience in a rural setting. Upon completion of all medical school admissions requirements, the student can be admitted to the University of Mississippi School of Medicine or William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

During medical school at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine or College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University, each MRPSP scholar is under consideration for $30,000 per year based on available funding. Consistent legislative support of MRPSP translates to 60 medical students receiving a total of $1,800,000 to support their education this fall. Additional benefits include personalized mentoring from practicing rural physicians and academic support.

Upon completion of medical training, MRPSP Scholars must enter a residency program in one of five primary care specialties: family medicine, general internal medicine, medicine-pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology or pediatrics. The MRPSP Scholar must provide four years of service in a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of 15,000 or fewer population located more than 20 miles from a medically served area.

MRPSP provides a means for rural Mississippi students to earn a seat in medical school, receive MCAT preparation, earn a $120,000 medical school scholarship in return for four years of service and learn the art of healing from practicing rural physicians.

For more information, please contact MRPSP Associate Director Dan Coleman at (601) 815-9022, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or http://mrpsp.umc.edu.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 21, 2017