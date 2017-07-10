Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- The Owls softball program has received 27 commitments for the program’s inaugural 2017-2018 season.

These young women will be joining The W from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina with four representing The W from Columbus. Eighteen of the 27 players will bring previous collegiate playing experience with them.

When asked, Head Coach Tatjana Matthews made the following comments regarding the 2017 recruits, “I couldn’t be more pleased with this recruiting class. Not only do these ladies excel on the field, but they also shine in the classroom and in the community, representing everything we are looking for in an MUW student-athlete. It is not very often that you get to be a first at something in this generation, and they have already set the bar high. I am eager to see these young ladies forge a tradition of excellence that The W can be proud of.”

Below is a list of the commits for the 2017-18 women’s softball team:

Katlyn Duke-(OF)- Philadelphia (Neshoba Central HS/East Central Community College)

Brianna Duquette-(C) Belle Chasse, La. (Belle Chasse HS/Meridian Community College)

Kandler Flora-(OF)- Mathiston (East Webster HS/Meridian Community College)

Autumn Frost- (C)-Eupora (East Webster HS/Jones County Junior College)

Mackenzie Harris-(UT/P) Florence (Florence HS)

Cara Hopper-(P/OF)-Steens (Caledonia HS/Blue Mountain College)

Bailey Johnston-(INF)- Concord, N.C. (Cox Mills HS)

Mary Grace Key-(OF)-Philadelphia (Leake Academy/Pearl River Community College)

Taylor Kidder-(UT)-Ethelsville, Ala. (Immanuel Christian School)

Anna Lloyd-(OF)-Batesville (North Delta HS/Meridian Community College)

Kaley Loague-(OF)- Fulton (Hamilton HS)

Kristen Martin-(UT)-Hattiesburg (Oak Grove HS/Pearl River Community College)

Heidi Matthews-(INF)-Coward, S.C. (The Carolina Academy/USC-Sumter)

Courtney Moore-(INF)-Clinton (Clinton HS/Meridian Community College)

Emily Nevels-(INF/C)-Sumter, S.C. (Thomas Sumter Academy/ USC-Sumter)

Mateline Newman-(INF)-Milport, Ala. (South Lamar HS)

Anna Kate O'Bryant-(INF)- Columbus (New Hope HS)

Tiffany Phillips-(P)-Greenville (Washington School/Mississippi Delta Community College)

Kristina Poe-(C/INF)-Lyman, S.C. (James F. Byrnes HS)

Rachel Rooney-(INF/C) Tupelo (Tupelo HS/East Mississippi Community College)

Madison Scoggin-(P)- Bay Springs (Stringer HS/Pearl River Community College)

Jackie Shows-(P)-Saucier (West Harrison HS/Pearl River Community College)

Ciara Steward-(P)-Oxford (Bruce HS/East Mississippi Community College)

Makayla Taylor-(INF)-Steens (Caledonia HS)

Bailee Watts-(UT)-Bishopville, S.C. (Robert E. Lee Academy/USC-Sumter)

