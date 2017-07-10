Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- The Owls baseball program has received 35 commitments in preparation for its program’s inaugural 2017-18 season.

These student-athletes are joining The W from a total of five states which include Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois and Tennessee. At this moment, the talented group of freshmen will be joined by nine transfer students, five of which possess previous collegiate baseball experience.

When asked about the incoming recruits, Head Coach Matt Wolfenbarger said, “Recruiting has been very successful and I am excited to be putting the finishing touches on this year’s recruiting class. These young men are not only great students but are exceptional people. They are honored to be a part of The W’s first ever baseball team. The athletic department’s four core principles of academics, athletics, community and life will be fundamental in shaping the lives and actions of these student-athletes.”

Below is a list of the commits for the 2017-18 men’s baseball team:

Jaleel Anderson (Centreville, Ala.-Bibb County HS)

Noah Angles (Lincoln, Ala.-Lincoln HS)

Sumpter Bass (Clarksdale-Coahoma CC)

Damain Benefield (Ranburn, Ala.-Cleburne HS)

Johndavid Birdsong (Montevallo, Ala.-Montevallo HS)

Kyle Brown (Centreville, Ala.-Bibb County HS)

James Clark (Columbus-Northwest CC)

Eiland Cleckler (Clanton, Ala.-Chilton County HS)

RJ Cox (Demopolis, Ala.-Demopolis HS)

Zach Flattmann (Natchez-Cathedral Christian)

Heath Ford (West Point-East Mississippi CC)

Logan Gruetter (Rossville, Ga.-Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe HS)

John Steven Hall (Sarah-Strayhorn HS)

Hayden Hankins (Clarksdale-Coahoma CC)

Lucas Hartigan (Tupelo-Itawamba CC)

Jackson Hartsell (Arlington, Tenn.-Bartlett HS)

Brandon Jones (Columbus-Heritage Academy)

Jackson Jones (Madison-Holmes CC)

Tanner Lowe (Springville, Ala.-Springville HS)

Garren Mauldin (Rossville, Ga.-Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe HS)

John Mcgee (Troy, Ill.-Triad HS)

Noah Mcghar (Clanton, Ala.-Chilton County HS)

Lukas Murphy (Fulton-Itawamba CC)

Bobby Neal (Canton-Holmes CC)

Jose Ortiz (Mobile, Ala.-Baker HS)

Will Peters (Tallassee, Ala.-Tallassee HS)

Trey Petite (Loxley, Ala.-Mcgill Toolen HS)

Hayden Pickens (Wetumpka, Ala.-Wetumpka HS)

Hunter Powers (Independence-Independence HS)

Anthony Sharp (Columbus-East Mississippi CC)

Simmons Sowell (Senatobia-Strayhorn HS)

Austin Sparks (Alabaster, Ala.-Thompson HS)

David Standifer (Mobile, Ala.-Baker HS)

Austin Strodahl (Gaylesville, Ala.-Gaylesville HS)

Trever Thompson (Clanton, Ala.-Chilton County HS)

