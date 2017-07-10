Social Media

Loading
  Women's volleyball program announces 2017 class

Owls Vollyeball logo

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- The Owls women’s volleyball program has received 14 commitments for the 2017 season. The committed players are joining The W from a total of three states including Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama.

The commits for the 2017 women’s volleyball team are as follows:

  • Courtney Culver – Brandon (Brandon HS / Hinds CC)
  • Bailee Essary—Corinth (Corinth HS)
  • Sarah Hampton—Amory (Amory HS)
  • Kayla King—Pelham, Ala. (Pelham HS)
  • Haley McMurphey—Caledonia (Caledonia HS / Jefferson Davis CC)
  • Sadie Mitchell—Corinth (Corinth HS)
  • Allyson Murff—Gattman (Sulligent HS)
  • Megan Parks—Fayette, Ala. (Fayette HS)
  • Macey Presley—Mount Vernon, Ala. (Citronelle HS)
  • Mary Grace Prine—Hattiesburg (Presbyterian Christian HS)
  • Catelyn Ruth—Caledonia (Caledonia HS)
  • Loren Schmitt—Mount Juliet, Tenn. (Wilson Central HS)
  • Savannah Thomas—Caledonia (Caledonia HS / East Mississippi CC)
  • Katlyn Weir—Columbus (Columbus HS)

When asked about this first class, The W’s first-year head coach Roxanne Hernandez said, “Our recruiting class is a great mix of student-athletes who will impact the program immediately. I look forward to working with this group of young women and I am very optimistic about their potential.”

Owls volleyball will open up their season Friday, Sept. 1 on the road at a tournament hosted by Millsaps College in Jackson.

