Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- The Owls women’s volleyball program has received 14 commitments for the 2017 season. The committed players are joining The W from a total of three states including Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama.

The commits for the 2017 women’s volleyball team are as follows:

Courtney Culver – Brandon (Brandon HS / Hinds CC)

Bailee Essary—Corinth (Corinth HS)

Sarah Hampton—Amory (Amory HS)

Kayla King—Pelham, Ala. (Pelham HS)

Haley McMurphey—Caledonia (Caledonia HS / Jefferson Davis CC)

Sadie Mitchell—Corinth (Corinth HS)

Allyson Murff—Gattman (Sulligent HS)

Megan Parks—Fayette, Ala. (Fayette HS)

Macey Presley—Mount Vernon, Ala. (Citronelle HS)

Mary Grace Prine—Hattiesburg (Presbyterian Christian HS)

Catelyn Ruth—Caledonia (Caledonia HS)

Loren Schmitt—Mount Juliet, Tenn. (Wilson Central HS)

Savannah Thomas—Caledonia (Caledonia HS / East Mississippi CC)

Katlyn Weir—Columbus (Columbus HS)

When asked about this first class, The W’s first-year head coach Roxanne Hernandez said, “Our recruiting class is a great mix of student-athletes who will impact the program immediately. I look forward to working with this group of young women and I am very optimistic about their potential.”

Owls volleyball will open up their season Friday, Sept. 1 on the road at a tournament hosted by Millsaps College in Jackson.