Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- The Owls women’s volleyball program has received 14 commitments for the 2017 season. The committed players are joining The W from a total of three states including Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama.
The commits for the 2017 women’s volleyball team are as follows:
- Courtney Culver – Brandon (Brandon HS / Hinds CC)
- Bailee Essary—Corinth (Corinth HS)
- Sarah Hampton—Amory (Amory HS)
- Kayla King—Pelham, Ala. (Pelham HS)
- Haley McMurphey—Caledonia (Caledonia HS / Jefferson Davis CC)
- Sadie Mitchell—Corinth (Corinth HS)
- Allyson Murff—Gattman (Sulligent HS)
- Megan Parks—Fayette, Ala. (Fayette HS)
- Macey Presley—Mount Vernon, Ala. (Citronelle HS)
- Mary Grace Prine—Hattiesburg (Presbyterian Christian HS)
- Catelyn Ruth—Caledonia (Caledonia HS)
- Loren Schmitt—Mount Juliet, Tenn. (Wilson Central HS)
- Savannah Thomas—Caledonia (Caledonia HS / East Mississippi CC)
- Katlyn Weir—Columbus (Columbus HS)
When asked about this first class, The W’s first-year head coach Roxanne Hernandez said, “Our recruiting class is a great mix of student-athletes who will impact the program immediately. I look forward to working with this group of young women and I am very optimistic about their potential.”
Owls volleyball will open up their season Friday, Sept. 1 on the road at a tournament hosted by Millsaps College in Jackson.