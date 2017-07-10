Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Ponder Review, Mississippi University for Women’s newest literary magazine, recently made its debut, featuring submissions from around the globe.

Produced and published by the low residency master’s of fine arts program in creative writing, the magazine represents a variety of genres.

“Fiction, poetry and nonfiction are well-represented, but short plays and new media, which we include in our MFA program, are often left out of literary magazines,” explained Tammie Rice, managing editor and intern for Carolina Wren Press. “Because we include these genres, our readers receive a wider range of contemporary work by writers and artists whose work we find intriguing. Ponder Review contributors range from emerging to award-winning writers and artists.”

Writer and artist submissions range from the east to west coast, as well as Canada, England, Australia and UAE.

Rice said, “We were thrilled that our first issue received and published submissions from around the globe, and we are proud to be the first publication credit for a couple of our contributors.”

The MFA marks Rice’s third trip through The W’s campus and courses, and she said bringing Ponder Review to publication was one of several reasons that make earning her MFA special.

“I can best describe the experience of developing, producing and publishing the first issue of a new literary magazine as one of my most satisfying achievements. A long-term connection to the W ensured that I was personally invested in this project, while the direction of Dr. Kendall Dunkelberg combined with the time, energy and commitment of the staff over three semesters to ensure a successful first issue.

“I could not be more proud of our efforts; I only wish I were not graduating in August so that I might continue to be part of what is sure to become a magazine recognized for publishing great works,” Rice added.

The next call for submissions will open in July. For additional information about the magazine, submissions and subscriptions, please visit http://www.muw.edu/ponderreview. As with the first issue, the staff intends to work within the semester calendar to have the magazine published around the end of the semester.

Ponder Review accepts fiction, nonfiction, flash fiction, poetry, plays, new media and art from writers and artists around the world. The only exclusion is for students enrolled in the MFA program at The W. Their works can be found in other magazines.

Copies of Ponder Review are $12 and $20 via subscription per year for addresses within the United States. Queries or correspondence should be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 16, 2017

Contact: Anika Mitchell Perkins

(662) 329-7124

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.