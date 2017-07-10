Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- The Owls men’s soccer program has received 25 commitments ahead of the program’s inaugural 2017 season.

The committed players are joining The W from a total of six states including Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Illinois and California. Eight of the 25 players will be joining the program with collegiate soccer experience.

When asked about the incoming recruits, Head Coach Tim Gould said, “I’m excited to be wrapping up our first recruiting class with the extraordinary potential this group of student-athletes displays. These young men will have the honor of being the first male student-athletes to represent The W this fall. I fully expect us to excel in our department’s four core principles of academics, athletics, community and life.”

Below is a list of the commits for the 2017 men’s soccer team: