Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. – In addition to celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday, National Men’s Health Week is being celebrated around the country.

This celebration, June 12-18, includes screenings, health fairs, media appearances, health education and outreach activities.

The purpose of National Men’s Health Week is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. This month gives health care providers, public policy makers, the media and individuals an opportunity to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury.

Terri Hamill, family nurse practitioner in Mississippi University for Women’s master’s of nursing program, said it is important for men of all ages to get appropriate screenings and lab work.

“I definitely would recommend a yearly checkup and physical based on their age,” she said. “There are different lab tests for different ages.”

Hamill also encouraged men in their 20s, as well as adolescents, to be screened for testicular cancer.

“I’ve known several people who have been affected by it. It can be very aggressive,” she stressed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a cheat sheet to cancer screenings and good health: https://blogs.cdc.gov/cancer/2016/06/13/mens-cancer-screening-cheat-sheet/.