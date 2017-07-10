Social Media

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- Seven students from the master’s of fine arts in creative writing program at Mississippi University for Women will bring their oral storytelling craft to downtown Columbus Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Books and Boards. The students are part of a class focused on oral storytelling.

Over five days, students have prepared new material with veteran storyteller, Diana Spechler, who has won Moth StorySlam competitions seven times in New York, N.Y. She has been featured on the Moth Radio Hour and podcast and is also the author of two novels, “Who by Fire” and “Skinny.” She has written a column for the New York Times and freelanced for GQ, Esquire, Oprah Magazine, Salon, Slate and many others.

Students Lauren Ellis, Kathleen Galvin, Ashley Hewitt, Beth Kander-Dauphin, Lilyanne Kane, Robin Murphy and Celeste Schueler have traveled from Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, California and Oklahoma to take the class.

This public performance is the culmination of their work together.

Books and Boards is located at 422 Main Street.

June 6, 2017