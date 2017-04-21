COLUMBUS, Miss. – Mississippi University for Women’s music department presents “An Evening of Jazz, Tangos, and Milongas,” a concert featuring the MUW Jazz Ensemble. The concert will take place Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Connie Sills Kossen Auditorium, Poindexter Hall.

Under the direction of Dr. Valentin M. Bogdan, assistant professor of music, the group will perform a mix of jazz standards, jazz fusion, Ethnic Jazz and Argentinean Tangos.

The MUW Jazz Ensemble is a select group of student musicians who perform often on the MUW campus and around the Columbus community. This year the ensemble is invited to perform at the prestigious Alcorn State Jazz Festival (a festival featuring university jazz bands from Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas). Due to its eclectic instrumentation ranging from electric guitar and saxophones, to violin, euphonium and accordion, the MUW Jazz Ensemble specializes in unconventional types of jazz, such as ethnic jazz and tango music, some of which will be showcased on this Tuesday’s concert, in addition to beloved jazz standards.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the music department at (662) 241-6399.

