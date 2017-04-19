COLUMBUS, Miss. – Jane Gates will be the presenter at the annual Miller-Burdeshaw Lecture, which will be held Thursday, April 20 at 12:30 in Pohl Building, Room 206, at Mississippi University for Women.

The annual Miller-Burdeshaw Lecture aims to provide students with the opportunity to learn from experts from outside The W community and is held in honor of Dr. Mary Kate Miller and Dr. Dorothy Burdeshaw, former chairs of the Department of Health & Kinesiology.

Gates was one of the first African-American athletes at The W and was a member of the 1971 national championship basketball team. She was also the first African-American member of MUW's Star and Scepter Chapter of Mortar Board.



She completed her degree at The W in health, physical education, and recreation and has had a 30-year career in recreation, primarily at military institutions. Gates earned her master of science degree in leisure services and studies from Florida State University. The Aberdeen native also attended Aberdeen High School. Gates currently resides in Albuquerque, N.M.

A light lunch will be served. For more information and to RSVP, contact the Department of Health and Kinesiology at (662) 329-7225 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

