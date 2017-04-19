Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss -- Three students in the Ina E. Gordy Honors College presented their independent research at the Southern Regional Honors Council (SRHC) Conference held in Asheville, N.C.

Senior Cassidy DeGreen presented “Comprehensiveness of Sex-Trafficking Survivor Recovery Assistance Programs in the United States,” her research on the inclusion of critical components in 29 sex-trafficking survivor recovery assistance programs across the United States.

Sophomore Maddy Norgard presented “Cyclical Realities: The Intergenerational Effects of Homeownership and Wealth Accumulation,” her research on using homeownership to analyze historic disparities in wealth accumulation within a rural Mississippi community.

In the student poster session, senior Tyler Cutrer presented “Assessing Health Beliefs Associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease among Nepalese College Students.” Cutrer’s research assesses the risks and susceptibility associated with COPD among the Nepalese student population at Mississippi University for Women and describes ways of educating these students about the disease.

DeGreen and Norgard also moderated sessions during the conference.

With the theme "Diving into Diversity: Obligations and Opportunities in Honors Education," the conference drew more than 700 participants and also featured presentations on trends in honors education. It was held March 30-April 1.

The mission of the SRHC, with 105 institutional members, is to promote and advance honors programs and honors colleges throughout the southern United States.

