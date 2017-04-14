Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Mississippi University for Women is organizing events April 18-22 to celebrate Earth Day and to support campus sustainability projects.

“Reminding the campus community of the importance of Earth Day is the main objective of this year’s program. Our goal is to remind the students that Earth Day is every day. The things that we do every day affect how we live,” said Sirena Cantrell, dean of students.

On Tuesday, April 18, guests will get a glimpse of the life of Fannye A. Cook in a presentation at 6:30 p.m. in Nissan Auditorium. The presentation is titled “Pursuing a Dream-Protecting Mississippi’s Natural Resources.”

Cook, a 1911 graduate of The W, spent most of her life researching and teaching in the area of wildlife management and conservation. She founded the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences and was the driving force behind creating the Game and Fish Commission.

On Wednesday, April 19, interested students will be given plants as part of “Plant a Pal.” A table will be set up in the cafeteria lobby from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. General facts about Earth day will also be shared.

On Thursday, April 20, #KeepItGreen2017 Take the Pledge will take place in the cafeteria lobby from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will be asked to take a pledge to do something around Earth Day every year and in return they will get a bracelet that has #KeepItGreen2017 printed on it.

Worldwide, Earth Day is celebrated on Saturday, April 22. On this day, W students will be encouraged to go outside and enjoy nature.

More information about Earth Day Events and the sustainability committee at The W is available at: http://www.muw.edu/green.

April 13, 2017

