Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- Mississippi University for Women will give the academic community an opportunity to welcome and celebrate junior faculty members as they present their area of research at the Provost’s Junior Faculty Symposium Tuesday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. in Stringer Auditorium, Summer Hall.

Nine junior faculty members at The W will introduce research in a 10-minute presentation and a question and answer period.

The presenters are as follows:

Ian Childers (Department of Art and Design)

Ashley Chisolm (Department of Legal Studies)

Thomas Haffey (Department of Business)

Elizabeth Haley (Department of Music)

Dr. Susan Hurley (Department of Music)

Mary Helen Ruffin (Department of Associate Nursing)

Cathy Smith (Department of Baccalaureate Nursing)

Derek Webb (Fant Memorial Library)

Meagan M. Wood (Department of Psychology and Family Studies)

The Provost’s New Faculty Symposium began in 2014 to foster faculty research, and in particular to support the research of our junior faculty members. The Symposium is organized by a committee comprised of faculty from each university college and starting this year, the library. The committee members work with their respective deans, who determine the selection of presenters. A corresponding symposium, featuring senior faculty, was held last fall.

The committee members for this year’s Provost’s New Faculty Symposium are as follows:

• Dr. Beverly Joyce (College of Arts and Sciences)

• Dr. Lorraine Gaddis (College of Nursing and Speech Language Pathology)

• Dr. Ashley Chisolm (College of Business and Professional Studies)

• Dr. Richard Holden (College of Education and Human Sciences)

