Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Annunciation Catholic School (ACS) will expand its garden and incorporate gardening into the classroom experience thanks to $5,000 made possible through Mississippi University for Women’s Passport to Wellness initiative.



The Passport to Wellness initiative is funded by, and in partnership with, the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. The “Sowing for Success” program was announced in January as ACS kicked off Catholic Schools Week.

Nichole Cancellare, who has children that attend ACS and is a student in The W’s Culinary Arts Institute, was instrumental in acquiring the funding for “Sowing for Success.” She and another parent currently maintain seven small garden beds at the school that contain broccoli, carrots and herbs. “We want to expand it and integrate gardening into the classrooms so each class has an opportunity to work in the garden,” she said.

ACS Principal Joni House said, “We want to make our school and community healthier. This program will help us achieve those goals.”

The Passport to Wellness initiative at The W is in partnership with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. The initiative works to educate participants about healthy lifestyle habits, including nutrition and physical activity.

The initiative serves the Columbus and Lowndes County communities.

Santee Johnson, Passport to Wellness project manager, said, “’Sowing for Success’ will educate students on the importance of gardening, cooking and eating healthy. We are excited to see how Annunciation’s garden will continue to grow as well as their wonderful students.”

Johnson added that the deadline for garden applications is Friday, March 10th. The program is open to all Golden Triangle schools and community centers. Please visit http://www.muw.edu/images/outreach/passport/Request-for-Proposals.pdf for details about the program.

“The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation is committed to supporting our state’s colleges, universities and schools in their efforts to develop programs that provide opportunities for students of all ages to learn the importance of healthy lifestyle habits,” said Sheila Grogan, executive director of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. “Teaching students about gardening and the benefits of growing healthy food will provide a foundation for healthy eating habits they can carry into adulthood.”

Feb. 8, 2017

