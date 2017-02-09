Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Kimone Simmons, coordinator of student engagement, is Mississippi University for Women’s Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award recipient.

Simmons was honored at a luncheon today on campus attended by university administrators, faculty and staff representatives, past award recipients and guests.

Jessica Harpole, director of student life, said, “Simmons is committed to challenging herself as she challenges others to learn more about diversity and inclusion. She is willing to have difficult conversations about issues that impact the lives of our students and works to prepare them to succeed in the diverse society in which we live.”

Each year IHL gives each university the opportunity to nominate one individual for the IHL Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award. Nominees are evaluated based on positive contributions to the campus and the state, including advancing diversity on campus and within the university campus community, exemplifying service universities provide to local communities and the state, and demonstrating accomplishments that have benefited all Mississippians. Each university nominee will be recognized in conjunction with the IHL Board meeting Thursday, February 16.

As coordinator of student engagement, Simmons is responsible for advising the Student Government Association, serving as the primary coordinator of Blues Week, new student welcome programs, overseeing the proper registration of more than 80 registered student organizations and involvement opportunities. She also directly supervises the Office of Community Service and the Office of Diversity Education Programs.

She has organized various events on campus including Desserts & The Dream, and she has coordinated a campus wide calendar for monthly diversity initiatives such as Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

In addition to her numerous professional affiliations, Simmons is active in the community and serves as advisory board member for the Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle. She was active with the Columbus DREAM 365 planning and host committee and is a past member of the NAACP of Lowndes County.

A native of Madison, Wis., Simmons received her master’s degree from Mississippi State University in counselor education-student affairs in higher education in 2013, while working in the Department of Housing and Residence Life at MSU. She earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2010.

Simmons joined the Office of Student Life at The W in 2013, where her focus has been on student development through a commitment to diversity, organizational and educational programing and civic engagement.

