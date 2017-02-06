Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss.—Mississippi University for Women’s Dr. Donna Williams has been selected to present at the 2017 National Nurse Educator Summit in Orlando, Fla., April 2-5.

“The 2017 National Nurse Educator Summit is the ultimate conference for educators in nursing. I submitted my abstract in June 2016 and thought that it would not be accepted since I had not heard anything by September 2016,” said Williams. “I was shocked when I was notified in November that my abstract was accepted and would be poster #25 during the national conference.”

Titled, “The Effect of Orientation on Faculty Comfort Level in Implementing High-Fidelity Simulation in an Associate Degree Nursing Program,” the presentation explores the development of an orientation program designed to familiarize nursing faculty members with a life-size, movable and programmable manikin that is used to simulate hospital patients with critical needs. The presentation also demonstrates the faculty member’s response to the orientation.

“While I was working in the associate degree of nursing program, we purchased a high-fidelity simulator thanks to a grant,” explained Williams. “The nursing faculty was hesitant to touch the equipment and so was I. We were uncomfortable and afraid of breaking the HFS.”

From her study, Williams discovered an increase of comfort level among faculty members after an HFS orientation and that a formal faculty orientation is an effective method of preparing faculty to interact with the HFS.

Twice in a day and for three consecutive days, Williams will present to as many as 5,000 colleagues attending the conferences and will have her poster on display for the five-day national conference.

“To attend this conference has always been on my bucket list,” added Williams.

The National Nurse Educator Summit features nursing professionals from across the country who share a passion for education and lifelong learning. Each year lecturers and teachers in nursing education gather at the ATI National Nurse Educator Summit and have the opportunity to collaborate, network and learn with influential nursing professionals.

