Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss.— Mississippi University for Women’s spring Forum Series presented by the Gordy Honors College will feature Meg Hutchinson, mental health advocate and award-winning musician, Thursday Feb. 9.

A Boston-based singer-songwriter, Hutchinson began at age 19 struggling with deep depressions that accompanied the onset of bipolar II disorder but didn’t seek treatment for almost a decade. After a suicide attempt in 2006, she took control of her treatment and now tells her story of recovery through music and mental health advocacy.

Currently with Red House Records, Hutchinson has released eight albums and won a Kerrville New Folk Award and numerous songwriting competitions. She also teaches yoga and meditation and travels nationally to speak about her journey on behalf of Active Minds, which supports the young adult mental health movement through over 400 campus chapters.

The event begins at 6 p.m. in Nissan Auditorium and will be co-sponsored by The W’s Active Minds chapter and The W Leadership Program.

For more information, please contact Kim Whitehead at (662) 241-6850, or visit http://web.muw.edu/honors/forum.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 1, 2017