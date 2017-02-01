Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – An intensive professional development program offered at Mississippi University for Women will help math teachers expand their educational toolboxes as they face increasing demands to perform in the classroom.

In its 13th year, Creating High Achievement in Mathematics and Problem Solving (CHAMPS) offers fun ways for educators to integrate new methods, materials and technologies. Each year, the program hosts an annual conference which will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The one-day conference is open to all educators.

“This intensive, 10-month professional development program endeavors to shift the paradigm of math instruction from a conceptual, teacher-centered, rote methods approach to one of captivating, applied, student-centered practice in alignment with College and Career Readiness Standards,” said Sheila Westbrook, CHAMPS program manager.

“From data coaching, to CCRS, to specific lessons focused on tackling challenging mathematics concepts, CHAMPS’ expert instructors take time to train teachers in proven techniques that students (and teachers) will love,” she added.

The 2017 CHAMPS Conference will focus on feeding the professional appetites of math educators who are dedicated to their craft, constantly striving to be better in all aspects of the classroom.

As part of the conference, participants will hear from Ed Zaccaro, who has taught students of all ages and abilities since graduating from Oberlin College in 1974. He holds an Iowa teaching certificate with K-12 endorsement in gifted education and a master’s degree in gifted education from the University of Northern Iowa. He is a popular presenter at math, gifted and homeschool education conferences around the country and has approached gifted education as aparent, teacher and school board member.

Sessions will be conducted by CHAMPS instructors Kimberly Dodd, Debbie Fancher, Lindy Hopkins, Lucy McKellar and Lauren Zarandona. CHAMPS participants will also present sessions.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs) of 0.8 will be offered to teachers with full attendance to the conference. CEUs will be offered through the Professional Learning Office at The W. The fee for CEUs is not included in the $15 registration fee.

For additional information, please call (662) 329-7676 or visit www.muw.edu/champs.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 26, 2017

Contact: Anika Mitchell Perkins

(662) 329-7124

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.