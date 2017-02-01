Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Athletic Director Jason Trufant will kick off the 2017 Developing U: Conversations in Leadership with a focus on leadership in intercollegiate athletics Wednesday, Feb. 8 at noon in the Pope Banquet Room.

“Developing U: Conversations in Leadership was created to provide participants with opportunities to see how leadership principles are applied in a variety of settings. By attending the sessions, students will get a sense of how leaders use different leadership styles throughout their careers and the impact different leadership styles can have,” said Dr. Jennifer Miles, vice president for Student Affairs.

Starting at noon, Trufant will discuss the complex and evolving discipline of intercollegiate athletics while focusing on the student-athlete experience. He will share how administrators, coaches and staff are tasked with developing unique and impactful methods of communication to guide student-athletes and colleagues down the path to success on and off the field.

On Wednesday, March 8, Dr. Erin Kempker, chair of the Department of History, Political Science, and Geography and professor of history, will host the next installment of Developing U to present, “Why Asking Difficult Questions about the Past is Good for the Present and the Future.” She will discuss how students and faculty engage in historical inquiry to answer questions about the past. In addition, Kempker will also discuss how answering difficult questions can lead to real life experience.

Both events are an interactive speaker series sponsored by The W’s Division of Student Affairs designed to familiarize participants with different aspects of leadership. A light lunch will be provided for the events.

For more information about the Developing U: Conversations in Leadership, contact the Division of Student Affairs at (662) 329-7129 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

