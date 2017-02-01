Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Mississippi University for Women’s International Student Association was the recipient of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Global Impact Award.

The award is presented to the community organization that has partnered with the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter in its community to provide outstanding service to the community relative to this target. For the past two years, the Pi Zeta (undergraduate chapter at The W) and Nu Epsilon Omega (graduate) Chapters have partnered with ISA to raise awareness in the Columbus area.

ISA has worked to attract more international students to The W. A roundtable discussion was held on campus, where a tribute video to the UN Peacekeepers was shown. ISA was instrumental in helping both chapters to distribute peace bags across the campus to international students in recognition of UN Day as a reminder that world peace is a goal that AKA is striving to reach.

“ISA is an organization that promotes unity and diversity on campus. We have students from almost 10 countries all around the world. We organize events that showcase international food, music and culture,” said ISA President Urusha Silwal. “Thank you AKA for making us feel loved and making a difference in the lives of international students through your thoughtful gestures.”

The Global Impact Award was presented at the sorority’s Founders’ Day program held Saturday in Tupelo with seven other chapters in North Mississippi to host International President Dr. Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson.

Founders' Day is set aside to recognize the foresight and vision of the sorority’s founders. Since its founding 109 years ago, the sorority has made a tremendous impact on the communities it serves.

In 2014, Dr. Wilson, launched her administration's theme: "Launching New Dimensions of Service." Her platform is divided into five areas: Educational Enrichment, Health Promotion, Family Strengthening, Environmental Ownership and Global Impact. A full description of each platform can be found on www.aka1908.com.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first Greek-lettered sorority established and incorporated by African-American college women. The sorority serves through a membership of more than 250,000 women in over 900 chapters in the United States and several other countries.

