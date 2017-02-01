Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- The W community is saddened by the death of IHL Trustee Karen L. Cummins over the weekend. She fought a serious illness bravely and she will be missed.

Ms. Cummins, a vice president for Atmos Energy, was appointed to the IHL Board of Trustees in 2012 by Gov. Phil Bryant. Her term was to expire in 2021. In her role at Atmos, she was responsible for operations in the Northern Region, which includes the Delta, the Southaven District, and the Columbus and Tupelo areas.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Delta State University and an associate degree in business from Mississippi Delta Community College.

Active in her community, Ms. Cummins served as a chairman of the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, as well as serving on the Community Advisory Board for Baptist Memorial Hospital, Southaven Chamber of Commerce, Southaven Main Street Association, and North Mississippi Homebuilders Association.

Known for volunteerism, she gave her time and energy to causes such as the March of Dimes, the House of Grace domestic violence shelter in DeSoto County, and the Jesse Brent Memorial Boat Racing Association in Greenville to benefit the Mississippi Firefighters Burn Unit.

Arrangements are pending.