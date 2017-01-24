Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – The Rev. Shawn Parker, pastor of First Baptist Church, will be the featured speaker at Town & Tower’s Prayer Breakfast Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 a.m. in Pope Banquet Room at Mississippi University for Women.

Parker has served as pastor of First Baptist Church since 2003. The Tennessee native has been ordained to the gospel ministry since 1990.

He earned his doctorate and masters of divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and his bachelor’s degree from Union University.

Parker served as pastor of Metairie Baptist Church in Metairie, La., from 2000-2003 and then Lakeview Baptist Church in New Orleans from 1993-2000.

Special music will be provided by the MUW Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Valentin Bogdan, assistant professor of music.

The cost is $15 per person, payable at the door. Please RSVP by noon Monday, Jan. 30 to http://www.muw.edu/towntower.

Town & Tower’s purpose is to promote the mutual interests of Columbus and MUW. For more information, please call (662) 329-7119.

Jan. 20, 2017