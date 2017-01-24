Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Five Mississippi University for Women students recently took to the steps of the state capital for a day at the Legislature.

Graduate student Ashley Smith alongside undergraduates Alyka Williams, Savannah Edwards, Shelby Serio and Jenny Grove from The W’s Department of Speech-Language Pathology joined 17 other students from five universities in Mississippi. This was the first time each university had been represented for a collaborative advocacy initiative.

“This was a great opportunity for our students to learn about grass-root advocacy movements, experience the legislation process and advocate for legislation,” said Monica Johnson, instructor of speech-language pathology.

Joined by university supervisors and representatives from the Mississippi Speech-Language and Hearing Association, the students toured the House floor, observed Senate and House sessions and were recognized by the Senate floor. Hearing screenings were also offered by the students to state representatives and the general public who were present for Legislative Day.

“Our students were able to make face-to-face connections and provide support for our legislators and in turn encourage them to support us,” added Johnson. “We wanted to let them know that the hard work they are doing is not going unnoticed.”



Rep. Steve Massengill, MSHA Legislative Committee chair Rachel Powell and lobbyist Stephen Clay met with the group for a questions and answers session. Also, local representative Sen. Charles Younger visited students to show support, commend the students for their efforts and received a hearing screening.

The students and professionals brought questions, concerns and statistics to the state representative surrounding 10 upcoming bills addressing insurance coverage for the hearing impaired, dyslexia, patient care and student loan debt for speech and language professionals in the state of Mississippi.

“Advocating in our profession is important because we deal with those in need of services to improve communication and even swallowing! Everything we advocated for during Legislative Day was directed to helping the general public in communication,” said Smith.

Serio added, “Attending Legislative Day was very eye opening. There are a lot of dedicated and passionate people working hard for our profession.”

W faculty members Donna Burlingame and Monica Johnson joined the five W students for the day at the state’s capitol held Jan. 12.

