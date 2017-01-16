Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – “Simply Streisand,” the music of Barbra Streisand, will be featured at the Leslie Farrell Threadgill Lecture and Artist Series set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

The performance, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Rent Auditorium on the campus of Mississippi University for Women. A ticket is required to attend the event.

With Streisand’s signature look and eight-piece band, the multiple award winning tribute artist Carla Delvillaggio recreates the excitement and high energy vocals of the singer-songwriter’s most powerful numbers.

From the Legends Stage in Las Vegas to Miami, “Simply Streisand” has been performed across the country at performing arts centers, theatres, private parties and corporate events, benefits and more.

The Leslie Farrell Threadgill Lecture and Artist Series endowment, held by the MUW Foundation and given by her family, is The W’s largest lectureship endowment. The fund promotes family and cultural influences to advance the artistic and intellectual environment of the university and to strengthen the cultural bond between the university and the public.

Over the years, the endowment has brought symphony and popular music performances to the campus free of charge for W students, faculty, staff and their families. The late Leslie Threadgill ’52 of Columbus and her husband, Bill, have a long history of involvement with The W as major supporters of the university.

For additional information or to reserve a free ticket, please call the Office of Development and Alumni at (662) 329-7148. Tickets are available in the MUW Office of Development and Alumni in Welty Hall Room 200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the Visit Columbus Office, the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center and the Columbus Arts Council.

Jan. 13, 2017

