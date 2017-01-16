Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. – A campus event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Claudia A. Limbert Assembly Room in Cochran Hall.

The third annual Desserts & The Dream program will feature Dr. Sam Jones, dean of student affairs at Jones County Junior College. In addition to being a professional speaker, Dr. Jones is a trainer and author who uses his personal story to encourage his readers and listeners to discover their hidden leadership skills.

There will also be performances by MUW United Harmony and desserts available to all who attend.

The program is sponsored by the Young Black Leadership Association, United Harmony Student Organizations and the Office of Student Life.

The event is open to the W campus community. For more information, please contact the Office of Student Life at (662) 329-7350.

