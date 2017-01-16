Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- The Board of Trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning recently approved the bachelor of applied science in public health education program at Mississippi University for Women. The program will be available to students beginning August 2017.

According to Dr. Caroline Payne-Purvis, assistant professor of public health education, the program is ideal for students who have completed an associate of applied science degree in the health sciences from a Mississippi Community College. These students will be allowed to transfer up to 43 career/technical credit hours from their AAS degrees to the in bachelor of applied science in public health education at The W.

“The 2+2 degree of the BAS in PHE program at MUW is the first of its kind in Mississippi. The program will allow AAS graduates to obtain a bachelor degree in public health education quicker than ever before by allowing them to transfer technical hours.

“The program will be delivered fully online allowing students from all over the state to participate. Currently, AAS graduates in health sciences cannot pursue a baccalaureate degree without losing a substantial amount of credit hours. This program will allow them to transfer these credits reducing the cost and time associated with completing the degree,” Payne-Purvis said.

In addition, the bachelor of applied science in public health education program at The W will develop professionals who will promote, maintain and improve individual and community health at the local, state and federal levels in both the public and private sectors.

Payne-Purvis added, “MUW is working very closely with Itawamba Community College to establish the 2+2 program and we are looking forward to this partnership and the development of additional partnerships with other community colleges.”

For additional information about this program, please call the Department of Health and Kinesiology (662) 329-7225.

Dec. 20, 2016

