Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss.—W athletics has announced Matt Wolfenbarger as its first head baseball coach.

“Matt brings a wealth of baseball knowledge and local recruiting ties to our program. His experience as a player and coach will be a tremendous asset to our future student-athletes. I am excited to have him on campus as part of our team,” Jason Trufant, director of athletics.

The Owl’s newest head coach comes from Coahoma Community College, where he has served as pitching coach since 2015. Prior to joining the Tigers, the Northport, Ala., native was the head coach for three seasons at Delta Academy in Marks, where he won two district championships, was named head coach for the MAIS High School All-Star Game and was twice named Coach of the Year. From 2013-15, Wolfenbarger held a 28-2 record in conference play.

“I am very appreciative of Dr. [Jim] Borsig and Jason Trufant for selecting me to be the first head baseball coach for The W. Building this program will be an exciting, challenging and rewarding experience. I look forward to developing relationships with the faculty and staff at The W, as well as developing strong bonds with the surrounding community. I am especially appreciative of the support I have had from my wife and family,” said Wolfenbarger.

As a right-handed pitcher, Wolfenbarger signed with Shelton State Community College in 2007. As a member of the Buccaneers, he was part of two Alabama Community College Conference championships, two top-five nationally ranked teams and named 2009 NJCAA Distinguished Academic All-American. Due to multiple injuries, he went on to earn his bachelor of science in education from the University of Alabama in 2011.

As a high school athlete at Northside High School under coach Larry Mims, Wolfenbarger was named the 2006 West Alabama 3A Pitcher of the Year, 2007 West Alabama Super 10 Player and both 2006 and 2007 Team MVP.

He will join Roxanne Hernandez, head women’s volleyball coach; Tim Gould, head men’s soccer coach; and Tatjana Matthews, head softball coach. Brooke Beasley also joined the Owl’s athletic program in the fall of 2016 as the assistant director of athletics.

Both men’s and women’s cross country will be added to The W’s athletic department, bringing a total of six intercollegiate sports to The W in 2017.

