Upcoming Events

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- A community collaboration will bring an official commemoration of the Martin Luther King Holiday to the Trotter Convention Center Jan. 16, 2017.

The partnership involves the City of Columbus, the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi University for Women, Sodexo Food Services and United Way of Lowndes County working together to create a meaningful day of service that honors the legacy of Martin Luther King.

Events will begin with an 8 a.m. breakfast that is free and open to the public as long as space allows. Program highlights include a keynote address by Judge Carlton Reeves of the Southern District of Mississippi. He is a graduate of Jackson State University and the University of Virginia School of Law and the second African-American to serve on the federal judiciary in Mississippi.

Following breakfast, volunteers are invited to the lower level of Trotter for a “Pack the Sack” service activity. With materials furnished by United Way, they will fill paper sacks with “Lunch to Go” items for Loaves and Fishes, a community soup kitchen that serves nearly 20,000 annually.

Free registration is available at www.muw.edu/mlk.

